Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi version called off, makers release statement

The Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' was just announced a few days ago. However, there is one update that may disappoint and break the hearts of fans. The theatrical release of the film has been cancelled, Taran Adarsh's Tweet. As a result, the Telugu action drama slated for release in 2020 will not be released on January 26th.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, took to social media to provide an official statement from Goldmines, the distributor of both films – 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Shehzada'.

“Manish Shah promoter of goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same,” the statement read.

According to a News18 report, with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ still running strong in theatres across the country, releasing another Allu Arjun film at the same time would be a bad idea. People are still rushing to the theatres to witness the enchantment of their favourite superstar on the big screen, despite 'Pushpa' being distributed on OTT."

'Pushpa: The Rise' is bulldozing its way to the record books after hitting the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version surpassing Rs 90 crores. 'Pushpa's dream run at the box office has surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from other language industries, breaking Allu Arjun's previous box office record.