Alliance: Zareen Khan praises Dollyy Javved for not tolerating Kushal Tandon's 'chauvinistic behaviour'

Zareen Khan and Uorfi Javed slammed Kushal Tandon for his 'chauvinistic' behavior toward Dollyy Javved on Alliance, sparking massive online backlash.

The reality show Alliance is witnessing high-voltage drama as actor Kushal Tandon faces severe backlash online. Netizens and celebrities are heavily trolling the actor for his allegedly 'entitled' and 'chauvinistic' behaviour toward junior contestants like Dollyy Javved, Vanshaj and Payal Gaming.

Zareen Khan slams Kushal Tandon

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has formally joined the discussion, publicly commending Dollyy Javved for defying Kushal. Zareen criticised Kushal's actions on the show and praised Dollyy's tough attitude on her Instagram Stories. 'Kudos to Dollyy Javved for not tolerating the bad attitude and chauvinistic behaviour of a fellow male contestant,' Zareen wrote.

I wonder how and why the others are taking it all in silence. You have more strength, girl. 'Main toh fan ho gayi tumhari.' She also wondered why, rather than confronting him, the other housemates were remaining utterly mute. Zareen Khan and Uorfi Javed have slammed Kushal Tandon for his 'chauvinistic' and 'entitled' behaviour toward junior contestants like Dollyy Javved on the reality show Alliance, sparking heavy social media backlash.

Uorfi Javed joins the attack

Other people support Dollyy besides Zareen. Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed, Dollyy's elder sister, also uploaded a furious video criticising Kushal's haughty demeanour. Uorfi jokingly suggested that Dollyy start referring to Kushal as 'Kushal uncle' or 'Dadaji', mocking him for demanding forced respect from younger competitors.

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'Kushal thinks he is ruling the show 'Isko nikaalunga, usko nikaalunga,' Uorfi added, accusing Kushal of acting like a dictator on the program. Arrey? Tumhare chacha ka show hai kya? Is this a show hosted by your uncle? How are you able to intimidate people? She also brought up the alleged intimidation of younger digital entrepreneurs by Kushal, who, in the presence of industry titans like Ravi Kishan and Sohail Khan, acts entirely docile.