Alliance: Sohail Khan gives strict warning after entering Kunal Kemmu's show: 'Mere saath ungli karne ki..’

Sohail Khan entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, promising to show his real self and warning others not to underestimate him.

Sohail Khan is stepping into the reality TV space for the first time with Prime Video's Alliance. Ahead of his entry, the actor-filmmaker said audiences will finally get to see his authentic personality while warning fellow contestants not to mistake his calm nature for weakness.

Sohail Khan promises to show his real side in Alliance

Sohail Khan is a wildcard contestant in the reality show Alliance, which is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The actor discussed the difficulties he has encountered in his personal life and stated that he would rather move on than linger on the past in a speech given before entering the home.

Opening up about his approach to life, Sohail said, 'Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua, but I don't like to cry over it and just move on.' He also had a strong message for the contestants inside the house. Sohail warned them not to underestimate him, saying, 'Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna, nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega. No tags, no baggage. When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan.'

As Sohail entered the house, host Kunal Kemmu gave him a hearty greeting and an embrace. The actor described it as a significant step outside of his comfort zone and said that he was anxious because it was his first time appearing on a reality show.

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Wildcard entry set to shake up the competition

Sohail's unexpected arrival is set to alter the dynamics in the reality show 'Alliance,' where contestants face both physical and mental challenges amidst shifting alliances. Wildcard entrants, influencers Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanlet Chiedozie, join as Sohail replaces the eliminated Vanshaj Singh. Two contestants are eliminated weekly, adding to the unpredictability, with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for the winner. The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.