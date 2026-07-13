Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed, netizens call her 'biggest snake'

Rivva Kishan faces backlash for voting out Dolly Javed on Alliance despite calling her sister, citing a promise to Kushal Tandon.

After Dolly Javed's eviction from the reality show Alliance, the eviction grabbed the attention because of Rivva Kishan's betrayal. Rivva considered Dolly her younger sister, even though she voted against her. After that, the Rivva decision has created buzz on the internet.

Reason behind Rivva Kishan's decision

After the house vote, Dolly Javed was evicted, which shocked most competitors who had anticipated Vriddhi's elimination. Rivva disclosed that she had voted against Dolly following the elimination. Rivva said that she has committed to Kushal that why she voted against Dolly. And Rivva said that she considered Dolly her younger sister, but she did not have any option. After that, lots of viewers have criticised her.

The viewers have written on Reddit that 'I love girl friendships, and girls like Rivva disappoint me so much. They'll always, always choose the guy, even if it's someone as toxic as Kushal Tandon, who was clearly bullying Dolly.' Other viewers commented, 'I've never seen a bigger snake than her. Why is she so bossy with everyone for no reason?' Others wrote, 'She is spineless,' 'Biggest snake ever.' After the episode, these were the reactions viewers gave online.

Audience support for Dolly Javed

Dolly's game was loved by the audience and she stood up to Kushal Tandon during confrontations in the house. After Kushal bullied her, content creation then viewers have accused Kushal and praised Dolly. Before leaving the house, the way Dolly gave a speech and pointed out Kushal for repeatedly calling her badtameez and also talked about his entitled and toxic behaviour. That impressed the audience and they were calling her the 'real queen' of the season.

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About the show Alliance

16 celebrities compete in teams in Alliance, which is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, using tasks, alliances and tactics to avoid elimination. The show has quickly garnered popularity by fusing drama with interpersonal turmoil. Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh were also wildcards in recent episodes.