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Alliance: Niti Taylor makes shocking revelation, says her 'violent, psychotic' ex-boyfriend burnt her with a cigarette

Niti Taylor revealed on Alliance that she survived a violent abusive relationship, sharing her painful experience and how she chose to walk away.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Alliance: Niti Taylor makes shocking revelation, says her 'violent, psychotic' ex-boyfriend burnt her with a cigarette
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Niti Taylor has opened up about surviving a traumatic and abusive past relationship during her appearance on Prime Video’s reality show Alliance. The actor shared disturbing details of the alleged abuse she faced and how she eventually walked away from it.

Niti Taylor recalls the harrowing experience of abuse in a past relationship

Niti Taylor disclosed on the show that her ex-boyfriend was violent and abusive, claiming that he had physically abused her and burned her with a cigarette. Despite being quite young and fragile at the time, she said she decided to end the relationship because of the extremely upsetting experience. Her open disclosure stunned viewers and generated a lot of online conversation.

Life after the past and marriage to Parikshit Bawa

Niti also thought about how her emotional fragility and youth made it hard for her to make an accurate assessment of the circumstances at the time, but in the end, she decided to leave and move on. In her private life, Niti married Parikshit Bawa in 2020 after becoming engaged to him in 2019. Although there were rumours of their breakup in 2024, she subsequently obliquely addressed the rumours by saying that quiet frequently provides answers to issues without more explanation.

Also read: Salman Khan has special message as brother Sohail Khan joins Alliance

Niti is well-known for her parts in hit TV series like Ghulaam, Ishqbaaaz, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. At the age of fifteen, she started acting, and her breakthrough performance as Nandini Murthy made her a household figure among viewers of television. As competitors deal with shifting alliances and deep emotional moments, Kunal Kemmu's show Alliance continues to reveal surprising details. The reality show, which features new twists and new entrants every week, airs on Prime Video from Saturday through Thursday at 12 p.m.

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