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Alliance: Meet Rapper Bali, new wildcard contestant, who will cause chaos for Kushal with Vanshaj, was last seen in THIS reality show

Delhi rapper Bali entered Alliance as wildcard after double exit. Known for Sunn Na, he was also on Rise & Fall 1 and MTV Hustle 2.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 06:52 PM IST

Alliance: Meet Rapper Bali, new wildcard contestant, who will cause chaos for Kushal with Vanshaj, was last seen in THIS reality show
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Rapper Bali has entered Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, Alliance, as a wildcard contestant. The announcement came after Riiva Kishan and Armaan Khera exited the show. Bali joins along with Vanshaj Singh, who is also returning to the game. New episodes stream daily at 12 pm on Prime Video.

Who is Rapper Bali?

Sachin Bali is Bali's true name. He is well-known in India's independent hip-hop culture and hails from Delhi. While in school, he developed an interest in rap, and in 2016, he released his debut MP3. The song 'Sunn Na' gave him his major break in 2020. He became more well-known because of the song. 

Taaza Khabar, Bass, No Mercy, Man of the Match, Feel Hai, Kya Baat Hai and Balma are just a few of the well-known songs he has released since. He is well-known for his humorous songs and clever lyrics. Bali has collaborated with prominent performers in the field, including Aastha Gill, Fotty Seven, Badshah and Ikka.

Reality TV Journey

Bali has appeared on reality TV before. He has previously appeared on Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall. Additionally, he was a guest judge on the second season of MTV Hustle. As a wildcard, he now joins Alliance. The admission comes after two candidates leave the show, which has a significant twist.

Also read: Ram Kapoor makes BIG statement on Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi: 'She's using him' | Watch

Why Bali joined the Alliance

In an interview with The Times of India, Bali said he took the offer as a new challenge. 'When Alliance came my way, I was like, 'Why not?' he said. He added that the show is not only about tasks. For him, it is also about 'people, instincts and bonds.'

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