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Alliance: Kushal Tandon joins Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor in semi-finals after deadly Traitors twist

The four semi-finalists Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tandon will fight with the Ace Aly Goni in the Alliance grand finale to win the Prime Video show. Seven contestants - Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Sohail Khan, Bali, Arsalan Goni, Agu Stanley, and Vanshaj Singh - were eliminated.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Alliance: Kushal Tandon joins Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor in semi-finals after deadly Traitors twist
Kushal Tandon in Alliance
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As the Alliance finale nears, every decision has become a fight for survival. With only a few spots left, emotions ran high, loyalties were tested, and unexpected twists reshaped the game.

Aly Goni picks Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor as the second and third semi-finalists

The episode, streamed on Prime Video on August 5, opened with a System Alert announcing the selection of the second and third semi-finalists from the Kings and Warriors alliances. As neither alliance could reach a unanimous decision, the final call went to reigning Ace Aly Goni. After hearing both sides, Aly picked Ruhee Dosani from the Kings and Niti Taylor from the Warriors as the next semi-finalists.

Aly Goni deletes Daisy Shah from the headquarters

Another System Alert then forced the Hunters alliance to delete one of their own. When the alliance failed to agree, Aly once again had to decide. Unwilling to eliminate either Arsalan Goni or Sohail Khan, he ultimately chose Daisy Shah, ending her journey in the headquarters.

The Traitors twist in Alliance

The biggest twist followed as Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Kullu, and Krystle D'Souza entered as mysterious Traitors. The audience had secretly chosen one ally to become the Traitor, while the others played as Innocents. If the Traitor survived undetected, they would automatically claim the fourth semi-finalist spot, while their victim would be eliminated. If exposed, the Innocents would win.

Kushal Tandon becomes the fourth semi-finalist

Before the challenge, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon devised coded signals with Vanshaj Singh and Sohail Khan. Under Kunal Kemmu's supervision, Sohail, Bali, Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Zaid, Kushal, and Vanshaj entered the game. Suspicion spread quickly as Zaid became the Traitor's first victim. The Innocents unanimously accused Bali, only to discover he was innocent. Kushal was revealed as the real Traitor, having outsmarted everyone to secure the fourth semi-finalist spot. Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Sohail Khan, and Vanshaj Singh were subsequently eliminated.

First semi-finalist Mini Mathur gets the advantage

With Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tandon confirmed as the semi-finalists alongside finalist Aly Goni, the race to the finale intensified. Mini won the first semi-final advantage and chose Kushal as her opponent, while Ruhee and Niti prepared to face off in the second semi-final, setting the stage for the season's biggest showdown.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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