Alliance: Kushal Tandon brutally trolled for threatening Vanshaj Singh 'main itna maarunga mar jayega', netizens says; 'He thinks he is on Big Boss still'

The first episode of Alliance sparked controversy after Kushal Tandon threatened Vanshaj Singh during a heated task argument, leading to backlash online where viewers called him arrogant and a bully.

The first episode of Alliance has already sparked controversy after actor Kushal Tandon threatened content creator Vanshaj Singh during a heated argument. The incident, which unfolded during the show's opening task, has triggered strong reactions online, with many viewers accusing Kushal of being arrogant and a bully.

Heated argument turns ugly

The clash occurred during the initial challenge when contestants deducted points from each other. Tension escalated when Vanshaj Singh questioned Kushal Tandon's team about potential penalties, resulting in a verbal confrontation following Kushal's unclear response. The situation escalated when Kushal addressed Vanshaj as 'beta.' Unhappy with the remark, Vanshaj responded by calling the actor 'babu,' which further fuelled the confrontation.

As tempers rose, Kushal warned Vanshaj to 'behave,' insisting he speak respectfully. When Vanshaj objected to being called 'beta,' Kushal claimed that his contract allowed him to slap someone if provoked. Vanshaj immediately questioned whether Kushal considered himself a gangster. The argument escalated when Kushal allegedly threatened Vanshaj, saying he would 'die in front of everyone' if provoked further. Vanshaj stood his ground, challenging Kushal to follow through. Host Kunal Kemmu intervened, reminding contestants that physical violence was prohibited and urging them to avoid provocations.

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Internet backs Vanshaj

Clips of a confrontation involving Kushal Tandon spread on social media, leading to significant criticism against him. Viewers largely supported Vanshaj Singh, deeming Kushal's comments unnecessary and intimidating. Reddit users labelled Kushal a 'bully' for threatening a younger contestant and accused him of arrogance, while many praised Vanshaj for his composure during the exchange. 16 competitors compete in Alliance, which is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, using strategy, alliances and mind games. Prime Video is currently offering the six-week reality series for streaming.