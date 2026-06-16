Alliance: Kunal Kemmu to make debut as reality show host, Prime Video series to start streaming daily from this date

Alliance brings together 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. In a game where every alliance can be an advantage, or turn into a roadblock, only one contestant will survive to be the ultimate winner.

On Tuesday, June 16, the OTT platform Prime Video announced the highly anticipated reality series Alliance. The show will deliver fresh episodes daily, making it Prime Video's first-ever daily series globally. Marking Kunal Kemmu's debut as a reality show host, Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, quick wit, and the rare ability to switch effortlessly between comedy, thrillers, and intense drama, Kunal Kemmu steps into a never-seen-before avatar, taking on the role of host for the very first time with Alliance. This game format show, reimagined to meet Indian audiences' entertainment preferences, brings together 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. In a game where every alliance can be an advantage, or turn into a roadblock, only one contestant will survive to be the ultimate winner.

"We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end. We are delighted to partner with Banijay Asia, yet again to bring this globally successful format to India.," said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, said, "Given the name of the show, it feels appropriate to say we're thrilled to be in Alliance with Prime Video on this one. What drew us to the format was its sheer scale. The games are ambitious, cinematic, and unlike anything we've attempted before. But spectacle alone doesn't make a great format. What makes Alliance stand out is the constant interplay between strategy and performance. Contestants are pushed physically, mentally, and emotionally, with every challenge creating new opportunities and new setbacks. It's fast, unpredictable, and incredibly dynamic."

Spanning 42 episodes across six weeks, Alliance will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting June 26.

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