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Alliance: Kunal Kemmu's OTT show raises stakes with strategic partnerships, unexpected twists, and evolving gameplay

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Alliance: Kunal Kemmu's OTT show raises stakes with strategic partnerships, unexpected twists, and evolving gameplay

Combined with its daily-release format on Prime Video, Alliance aims to keep viewers hooked as strategies shift and relationships face their toughest challenge yet.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Alliance: Kunal Kemmu's OTT show raises stakes with strategic partnerships, unexpected twists, and evolving gameplay
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With its premiere now streaming on Prime Video, Alliance has stepped into the reality entertainment space with a format that breaks away from convention. Instead of relying on dramatic confrontations, the show places strategy, trust, and adaptability at the centre of the competition. As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, contestants must constantly rethink their game in an environment where nothing remains predictable.

Driving the competition is The System, an omnipresent force that governs every aspect of life inside the Headquarters. Speaking through a giant screen, it tracks conversations, evaluates performances, updates scores in real time, and throws in unexpected twists that can alter the course of the game instantly. With rules evolving at every turn, contestants are never allowed to settle into a comfort zone.

One of the show's most distinctive elements is its casting format. Participants enter the competition alongside people they already know - friends, family members, partners, and long-time acquaintances. While these pre-existing relationships offer an initial advantage, they are quickly put under pressure as strategic decisions begin to outweigh personal bonds, forcing contestants to choose between loyalty and survival.

The competition kicks off with four teams: Kings, featuring Ravi Kishan, Payal Dhare, Vanshaj Singh, and Armaan Khera; Warriors, comprising Kushal Tandon, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah, and Ruhee Dosani; Hunters, with Rivva Kishan, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, and Dolly Javed; and Legends, consisting of Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, and Niti Taylor. While these alliances form the foundation of the game, they are unlikely to remain intact as the competition unfolds.

The show is backed by Banijay Asia, which has brought together personalities from films, television, gaming, comedy, dance, and the digital world. The diverse mix of contestants, each with a distinct personality and approach to strategy, adds another layer of unpredictability to the game.

Hosting the series is Kunal Kemmu, whose easy-going charm, humour, and quick wit complement the show's fast-paced format. Rather than taking a conventional approach, he keeps the competition lively while seamlessly guiding contestants through its ever-changing dynamics.

In the end, only one contestant will walk away with the Rs 50 lakh prize. With weekly wildcard entries, regular eliminations, and constantly evolving alliances, the competition promises fresh twists throughout the season. Combined with its daily-release format on Prime Video, Alliance aims to keep viewers hooked as strategies shift and relationships face their toughest challenge yet.

READ | Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia backs Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, calls him 'excellent actor'

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