Alliance: First Ace, first exit, three wildcard entries, and new teams in most shocking episode

Arslan Goni has been crowned the first ever Ace, Vanshaj Singh has made the first exit, and Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, and Vriddhi Patwa are the first three wildcards in the Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance on Prime Video.

From crowning its first-ever Ace to welcoming three new allies and resetting every alliance, the latest episode of Alliance changed the course of the game. By the end of the episode, the headquarters looked nothing like it did at the start. The wait for the headquarters' first-ever Ace finally ended as Arslan Goni claimed the coveted title, unlocking unmatched power, exclusive privileges and the freedom to play the game without relying on an alliance. But with great power came an even bigger decision.

As Vanshaj Singh's fate rested in Arslan's hands, emotions ran high across the headquarters. Niti Taylor and Payal Gaming both appealed to save him, while Kushal Tandon stood by his decision, saying, "Hum bhi uss umar mein the...22 ki umar mein, logon ki disrespect nahi karte the." For Kushal, this wasn't just an elimination, it was the end of a rivalry that had been brewing since day one.

The decision was made. Vanshaj was deleted. But he wasn't leaving without having the last word. Before walking out, he looked straight at Kushal and said, "Tumse baat kar raha hoon... pith peeche khelna chhod do, saamne bolne ki aadat daal lo." Was this the perfect ending to one of the headquarters' biggest rivalries... or just the beginning of an even bigger conversation outside the game?

And just when everyone thought the dust had settled, Kunal Kemmu turned the game upside down once again. The headquarters first welcomed popular content creators Agu Stanley Chiedozie and Vriddhi Patwa, adding fresh faces to an already unpredictable game. But the biggest surprise was still to come. In a twist no one saw coming, Sohail Khan made an entry, sending the headquarters into fresh uncertainty. These allies brought with them the biggest twist of the season so far, Alliance Reset. Every alliance was forced to empty one spot, rebuild from scratch and begin a brand-new chapter. Old teammates were separated overnight, fresh equations were formed instantly, and the tracker was reset back to zero. Safe to say, nobody's game was safe anymore.

The reshuffle completely redrew the alliance map. With Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera emerged as the Kings, while Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa became the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors, and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie completed the Legends.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. The Ace has been crowned, the game has been reset but is anyone's alliance truly safe anymore? Catch fresh episodes of Alliance streaming daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

READ | From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture