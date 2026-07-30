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Alliance: Aly Goni shares he had rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal, reveals how she won him over in 2 years | Viral video

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Alliance: Aly Goni shares he had rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal, reveals how she won him over in 2 years | Viral video

Aly Goni revealed he rejected Jasmin Bhasin’s proposal on Dec 31, 2018. He said it took him 2 years to say yes after realizing she was his best friend and truly cared for him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Alliance: Aly Goni shares he had rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal, reveals how she won him over in 2 years | Viral video
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TV actor Aly Goni has opened up about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. In a new interview, he revealed that Jasmin proposed to him on December 31, 2018, but he turned her down. According to Aly, it took him almost two years to realise his feelings and finally say yes. He shared why he waited and what made him fall in love with his best friend.

Why Aly rejected the proposal

In the latest episode of Alliance with rapper Bali and Ruhee Dosani, Aly spoke honestly about his love story. When Ruhee asked where it all began, Aly said, 'Jasmin, she proposed to me on 31st December 2018.' Ruhee called it 'very sweet,' but Aly added, 'I said no.' Hearing this, Ruhee reacted with, 'That's not very sweet.' Aly laughed and said sorry, then explained his reason.

He expressed that people often rush into relationships, noting that feelings can evolve. Aly chose to take time before committing, recognising Jasmin's consistent support and care. He humorously noted her comment about it taking two years to convince him. He described her as a strong woman and highlighted the benefits of marrying a best friend who understands him deeply, concluding that her love and support made her the best choice for him.

From friendship to love on Bigg Boss

For years, Aly and Jasmin were friends, and they frequently put an end to dating rumours. During Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, fans began speculating. However, it was Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that revealed their relationship. As Jasmin's closest friend and greatest ally, Aly came inside. Both of them discovered they were in love during the season.

Also read: Mamta Kulkarni lauds Mahira Sharma for Ranaji 2.0: 'She has done a good job'

Before being evicted, Jasmin accepted Aly's confession on national television. The couple has been together ever since, and they frequently post pictures from their lives on social media. They are currently regarded as one of the most beloved pairs on television. Together, the two just won Laughter Chefs Season 3.

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Alliance: Aly Goni shares he had rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal, reveals how she won him over in 2 years | Viral video
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