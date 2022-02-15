All You Need to know about Independent Musician, Jack Kellogg

Jack Kellogg is one of the leading independent musicians of the USA who have penned some of our favorite tunes and melodies. Hailing from Connecticut and currently settled in New Hampshire, here is all you need to know about the star.

Early years

Jack Kellogg was born in a small town in Connecticut. He was the only child of his parents. His dad worked as an electrician whereas his mother was a school bus driver. He had grown up watching his parents struggle with money, bills, and alcohol addictions. Their uncomfortable abode and lack of privacy made him a shy and introverted person. He grew up with a learning disability, Dyslexia, and that made him struggle with reading and writing.

Jack recalls how his classmates bullied him, shattering the confidence he gathered each day to face people. As time passed for him, he became more comfortable in his own world of music rather than being around people. Music became his ultimate solace. It made him feel warm. Something he longed to feel. Creating music helped him express himself, something he never knew how to do.

Music career

Jack’s abilities were discovered by his mother at the age of fourteen when she realized his infectious enthusiasm to create music. She saw the light it brought to his dark blue eyes and told him to pursue it in life. Jack had been seeking encouragement all his life, and when finally received it, he decided to pursue his dreams. He quit his studies after high school and started to polish his music skills while looking for work with record labels.

Soon Jack realized that hitting a deal with the labels was not an easy job. And then began his eight years of journey to emerge as an independent music artist with a massive fan following in countries across the globe.

For Jack, music had always been the one thing that never made him feel alone. He is set out to create music that would do the same for all those lost in the web of loneliness. He firmly believes that through his story and his journey he can encourage other upcoming artists to improve their skills.

When inquired about what kept him going through the challenges of life, Jack says, “I thought of quitting many times. There were many times that I had almost quit. But what kept me moving forward was this voice deep inside me that would always make me think that what if I am almost there? Would I still quit knowing I was almost there? That thought kept me motivated throughout.”

Today as an independent music artist, Jack makes sure to share his inspiring journey with other music enthusiasts who wish to follow the same path as him.

