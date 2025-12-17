FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival

On Tuesday, the I&B ministry gave the green signal to the screening of four out of 19 movies, including Beef, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Eagles of the Republic, and Heart of the Wolf.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival
Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan
The CPI(M)-led Kerala government on Tuesday announced that it will go ahead and screen all films denied censor exemption by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), without waiting for clearance from the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the decision public through a social media post, stating that every film refused censor exemption would still be screened at the festival. “All films that have been denied censor exemption will be screened at the IIFK,” he wrote. Organised by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy under the Department of Cultural Affairs, the 30th edition of IFFK began on Friday and features 206 films from 82 countries.

Censor clears four films, state sticks to its stand

After initially denying exemption to 19 films, the I&B Ministry on Tuesday approved the screening of four titles — Beef, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Eagles of the Republic, and Heart of the Wolf. Despite this partial clearance, the Kerala government reiterated its decision to screen all remaining films that are still awaiting approval. 

A senior official from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy said the state government had formally conveyed its directive to screen all denied films. “We will proceed as per the government’s instruction. From Wednesday onwards, these films will be screened according to the festival schedule, though some may not get slots due to time constraints,” the official said.

Political undertones and the centre’s explanation

In a strongly worded Facebook post, CM Vijayan criticised the Union government’s move, calling it an attempt to curb creative freedom. He said denying censor exemption to films at an international festival reflected a “totalitarian approach” and accused the Sangh Parivar regime of suppressing diverse voices. “Enlightened Kerala will not bow to such censorship,” he added. The issue has also taken on political significance, coming at a time when the CPI(M)-led government has faced criticism for allegedly aligning with the Sangh Parivar on several issues.

As The Indian Express reported, sources in the I&B Ministry claimed that procedural lapses led to the delay. The list of films was reportedly submitted on December 3 instead of the required 15 days in advance, and supporting documents such as film synopses were incomplete. The ministry said approvals were still being processed, with 178 out of 187 films cleared so far.

Films that are still awaiting the Centre’s nod include Battleship Potemkin, The Hour of the Furnaces, A Poet: Unconcealed Poetry, All That’s Left of You, Bamako, Clash, Palestine 36, Red Rain, Riverstone, Tunnels: Sun In The Dark, Yes, Flames, Timbuktu, and Wajib, among others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
