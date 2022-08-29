Search icon
Alia Bhatt wishes Nagarjuna on his 63rd birthday, shares photo with him, Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra sets

Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of the artist Anish in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Alia Bhatt/Twitter

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna celebrates his 63rd birthday on Monday, August 29. After the historical war drama LOC: Kargil in 2003, the actor makes his comeback to the Hindi film industry with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Mom-to-be Alia took to her Twitter account and shared a BTS, i.e. behind-the-scenes picture featuring the trio from the sets of Brahmastra to wish Nagarjuna on his special day and wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you."

Nagarjuna plays an artist Anish in the film and revealing his first look from the film, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!!"

He continued, "He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie!"

Apart from these three actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will also play prominent roles in the film slated to release on September 9 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly be seen in the cameo roles.

Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: The Ghost makers unveil new poster to celebrate actor's special day

After Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will be seen in the Telugu action thriller The Ghost scheduled to hit theatres on October 5 and will clash with Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller GodFather. Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag will be seen in the former, whereas superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a pivotal cameo in the latter.

NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
