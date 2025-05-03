The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 24, where Alia will represent L'Oreal Paris alongside other notable celebrities like Eva Longoria and Viola Davis.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up to dazzle the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. As the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, she'll join forces with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a longtime Cannes regular and brand ambassador. The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 24, where Alia will represent L'Oreal Paris alongside other notable celebrities like Eva Longoria and Viola Davis.

Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement about her Cannes debut, saying, "There's something special about firsts, and I'm thrilled to make my Festival de Cannes debut, celebrating cinema and self-expression. It's an honour to represent L'Oreal Paris, especially with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action'." She further emphasised, "Beauty is about embracing individuality, confidence, and self-worth – it's limitless and unique. I'm proud to be associated with a brand that empowers women to shine in their own light."

Last year, Alia made her global debut with a stunning appearance at the Met Gala in an exquisite saree designed by Sabyasachi. She also turned heads in Prabal Gurung’s corseted couture ball gown which had 10,000 embroidered pearls, It is yet to be disclosed what she chooses to wear at the prestigious film festival.



L'Oreal Paris will have a strong presence at Cannes, with global ambassadors like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and Jane Fonda walking the red carpet alongside Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The brand has partnered with Nykaa as its Beauty Partner in India. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has exciting projects lined up, including spy actioner 'Alpha' with Sharvari and period drama 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Love & War is set to release on March 20, 2026. Alia's Cannes debut is generating buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming films.