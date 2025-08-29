Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

Bridging Engineering & Business Shireen Bojja Explains Her Outstanding Achievements and Stellar Role in the world’s 4th largest economy-California through DFM and ESG

Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?

8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more

Inside the Shift to Smart Logistics: Franky Joy on the Growing Role of Automation and What It Means for the Economy

Can Artificial Intelligence Shrink? An Austin Data Scientist Shows the Way

How To Open A Bank Account Online In 5 Minutes?

Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions

7 countries other than India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products

Korean skincare has found a special place in Bollywood, with many stars turning to its hydrating, soothing, and rejuvenating formulas. From boosting glow to keeping skin healthy despite hectic schedules, these beauty secrets have become must-haves in their routines.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 05:35 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Quench

Even after ruling Bollywood for over 20 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to dazzle with her timeless beauty. She has tied up with the Korean skincare label Quench, and the actress admits she can’t do without it. Whether she’s traveling or on a hectic shoot, Kareena always packs their hydrating range, which keeps her skin refreshed, supple, and glowing all day long.

Kriti Sanon: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kriti Sanon’s skincare kit is incomplete without the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This cult-favorite K-beauty product, made with Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich berries, works overnight to moisturise deeply, heal dryness, and gently clear away dead cells. Thanks to this lip mask, Kriti always flaunts smooth, plump lips that are red-carpet ready no matter the season.

Alia Bhatt: Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Alia Bhatt, often admired for her youthful glow, includes the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum in her skincare routine. With the richness of avocado extracts and ceramides, the serum calms irritation, locks in hydration, and strengthens the skin’s defense against damage. For Alia, it’s the perfect product to keep her face looking fresh, dewy, and naturally radiant.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri, Sara Tendulkar's MUA shares smart makeup hacks for dusky beauties: 'Use less product and...'

Aditi Rao Hydari: COSRX Snail Mucin Essence

Aditi Rao Hydari, praised for her porcelain-like complexion, turns to the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence. Known for its repairing and soothing benefits, this lightweight essence helps her maintain firm, nourished, and irritation-free skin. Its ability to restore bounce and heal sensitivity makes it a favourite in her routine.

Manushi Chhillar: The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar keeps her skincare simple yet effective with The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser. Infused with rice water packed with vitamins and minerals, this cleanser removes dirt and makeup residue while brightening and softening the skin. Manushi loves it for its gentle formula, making it her go-to product for everyday cleansing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore
Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore
Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video
Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport
Sooraj Barjatya says Salman Khan will make a huge comeback after string of flops: 'Everyone should be allowed to...'
Sooraj Barjatya says Salman Khan will make a huge comeback after flops
Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...
Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE