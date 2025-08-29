Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products

Korean skincare has found a special place in Bollywood, with many stars turning to its hydrating, soothing, and rejuvenating formulas. From boosting glow to keeping skin healthy despite hectic schedules, these beauty secrets have become must-haves in their routines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Quench

Even after ruling Bollywood for over 20 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to dazzle with her timeless beauty. She has tied up with the Korean skincare label Quench, and the actress admits she can’t do without it. Whether she’s traveling or on a hectic shoot, Kareena always packs their hydrating range, which keeps her skin refreshed, supple, and glowing all day long.

Kriti Sanon : Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kriti Sanon’s skincare kit is incomplete without the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This cult-favorite K-beauty product, made with Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich berries, works overnight to moisturise deeply, heal dryness, and gently clear away dead cells. Thanks to this lip mask, Kriti always flaunts smooth, plump lips that are red-carpet ready no matter the season.

Alia Bhatt : Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Alia Bhatt, often admired for her youthful glow, includes the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum in her skincare routine. With the richness of avocado extracts and ceramides, the serum calms irritation, locks in hydration, and strengthens the skin’s defense against damage. For Alia, it’s the perfect product to keep her face looking fresh, dewy, and naturally radiant.

Aditi Rao Hydari : COSRX Snail Mucin Essence

Aditi Rao Hydari, praised for her porcelain-like complexion, turns to the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence. Known for its repairing and soothing benefits, this lightweight essence helps her maintain firm, nourished, and irritation-free skin. Its ability to restore bounce and heal sensitivity makes it a favourite in her routine.

Manushi Chhillar : The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar keeps her skincare simple yet effective with The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser. Infused with rice water packed with vitamins and minerals, this cleanser removes dirt and makeup residue while brightening and softening the skin. Manushi loves it for its gentle formula, making it her go-to product for everyday cleansing.