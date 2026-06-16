Alia Bhatt to join Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Viral reports spark buzz online; here’s what we know

Reports suggest Alia Bhatt may join Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD sequel, but there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Speculation around the casting of Kalki 2898 AD sequel has intensified, with reports suggesting that Alia Bhatt may be part of the ambitious sci-fi project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

Alia Bhatt’s alleged role in the Sequel

According to ongoing rumours, Alia Bhatt is said to have a significant role in the film. It is said that her character is not linked to Sumathi, a character played by Deepika Padukone in the part. Instead, her character is totally new. This new character may have a role in the story going forward.

The suggest reports that Alia has already shot a few portions for the film. But neither the production house nor the filmmakers have officially confirmed her involvement, leaving fans guessing about her participation. The follow-up film is presently being shot in Hyderabad, directed by Nag Ashwin and supported by Vyjayanthi Movies. As per recent reports, Alia Bhatt is believed to have an important part in the movie.

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Social media reactions to casting rumours

As per the reports on social media, platforms were flooded with reactions from fans. Although some showed enthusiasm for the potential inclusion of Alia in the franchise, others raised doubts about the ongoing casting rumours surrounding high-budget movies.

Several users made jokes about her potentially being cast in several significant projects, while others likened the conjecture to previous unconfirmed stories about other actors. Additionally, some social media users deemed the allegations 'fake news,' encouraging fans to hold off for official confirmations.