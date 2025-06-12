A message on the LCD screen in the background caught the fans' attention, as it addresses her as ‘Dear Alia Kapoor,’ suggesting she may have adopted the Kapoor surname post her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Though Alia Bhatt has often expressed her desire to change her surname to Kapoor, however, no official update has been made from her side. However, recently, a still from the latest vlog seems to confirm that she has finally made the change. The actress’ recent vlog on her YouTube channel shows her getting ready in a luxurious hotel room on the French Riviera. A message on the LCD screen in the background caught the fans' attention, as it addresses her as ‘Dear Alia Kapoor,’ suggesting she may have adopted the Kapoor surname post her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia recently gave a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes from her red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. In the shared vlog, she was seen getting ready for the moment, and at one point, the camera panned at her, and the hotel's message for her on the LCD read, ‘Dear Alia Kapoor’. The screenshot of the moment was shared on Reddit which sparked reactions.

A user reacted, "Must’ve taken her husband’s name and kept Bhatt for her public-facing career since she is widely known by that surname." A second user commented, “Ok so obviously it's her choice to keep whatever last name she likes, but I really think Alia Bhatt has more ring to it. Alia Kapoor just sounds so basic. I think there must be an Alia Kapoor in every block of South Delhi. I hope she never changes this publicly at least.” A third user stated, "How will a hotel in France know her husband’s surname?anyway, hotel booking is done according to your legal name on IDs.” "Alia must have changed her surname legally to Alia Kapoor and is using Bhatt only for career purposes. Many women would want the same surname as a family. I’m actually surprised Alia didn’t change it professionally as well," added another user.



Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The two met on the sets of their 2022 film Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the professional front, Alia will be next seen on the screen in YRF Spy Universe's Alpha, the first female-led spy universe film.She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.