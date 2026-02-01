Alia Bhatt shuts down 'noise' around her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life'

Alia Bhatt says online chatter and memes about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor don’t affect her. She and Ranbir focus on their family, work, and real-life experiences, staying grounded and happy despite social media noise.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has opened up about the online chatter and memes regarding her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor. She described all the discussions about her to Esquire India as 'noise', which does not affect her. Alia said that people respond to her relationship with Ranbir through their Instagram posts, which show only brief moments of their time together. She emphasised that she and Ranbir have been together for over seven years and have been married since 2022, making the online commentary insignificant compared to their real life together.

Laughing off memes and gossip:

Alia revealed that they find memes humorous at times, yet choose to disregard them during other instances. She explained that even the B of bother doesn’t enter our lives. The room contains fifty individuals, yet only four people show actual interest in your presence. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them. She established that their family structure has maintained its original state while they continue to live their lives independently of outside perceptions. Alia said she goes to sleep every day feeling grateful and happy with her life.

Their relationship and work:

Alia and Ranbir first met while working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which began production in 2018. The couple married in April 2022 after their daughter Raha was born during the same year. The couple continues to balance their family responsibilities with their professional duties. The couple will appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Love and War, which features Vicky Kaushal as well. Alia will star in YRF's spy thriller Alpha while Ranbir willact in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One.

She keeps her attention on both her personal life and her professional work. She believes that people should value their actual life experiences and their social connections more than what others think of them on social media. Her peaceful and self-assured demeanour enables her to maintain happiness and thankfulness while dealing with online distractions.