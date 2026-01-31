Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Alia Bhatt says motherhood has changed her life, making her feel overwhelmed by social media. She sometimes wants to delete her accounts to enjoy more privacy and focus on her daughter, while continuing her acting career.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared that becoming a mother has changed many things in her life, including how she feels about social media. Alia, who gave birth to her daughter Raha in November 2022, admitted that there are times when she wants to live a more sedate life and delete all of her social media accounts. Alia recently discussed the stress of being online all the time in an open interview. She claimed that sometimes when she wakes up, all she wants is to be an actor who is solely focused on acting and doesn't participate in regular online discussions about her life.

Why social media feels overwhelming:

According to Alia, social media makes people feel as though they have to post, reply, and stay current all the time. This has begun to feel draining for her since she became a mother. She said she does not want to keep repeating the same conversations about herself again and again. Alia acknowledged that social media is crucial to her career at the same time. It keeps her in touch with long-time supporters. As a result, she is caught between the need to maintain her online presence and her desire for privacy.

How motherhood changed her perspective:

Alia explained that motherhood brought her complete mental and emotional transformation. She stated that her current personal life exists as her most private period because she exercises greater control over her public sharing. She also joked that her phone gallery now contains only pictures of her daughter because she has stopped taking pictures of herself. Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have attempted to keep Raha's personal life private while providing their fans with limited access to their home life.

Balancing family and career:

Alia maintains her active film career while she works on multiple upcoming projects. Fans have praised her honesty and say many parents can relate to her struggle of balancing family, work, and personal space in the digital age. Alia's words reveal her softer and more authentic side of celebrity life after becoming a mother.