Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani: 5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show
'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests
War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..
BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match
Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell
Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you
From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform
ENTERTAINMENT
Before heroes dominated thrillers, these powerful female-led films proved that women could carry suspense, action, and emotional depth on their shoulders. From cops and spies to mothers seeking justice, these stories remain unforgettable milestones in Hindi cinema.
Mardaani
Rani Mukerji shines as a fearless police officer who takes on a dangerous child-trafficking racket. The film was praised for its gritty realism and Mukerji’s intense performance, marking a bold shift for women in action roles.
Raazi
Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most celebrated roles as a young Kashmiri woman who marries into a Pakistani family to spy for India. A mix of patriotism and personal sacrifice, the film was a huge success, showcasing Bhatt’s versatility.
Kahaani
Vidya Balan’s portrayal of a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata stunned audiences with its suspense and shocking climax. The film remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic thrillers, redefining how female characters are written.
ALSO READ: English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
Mom
Sridevi’s powerful performance as a stepmother fighting for justice after her daughter’s assault is both emotional and gripping. The film highlighted resilience, courage, and maternal strength, becoming a standout in her legendary career.
NH10
Anushka Sharma plays a woman whose weekend trip spirals into a nightmare of survival and revenge. Raw, realistic, and hard-hitting, it was also her debut production, cementing her reputation as a risk-taking storyteller.