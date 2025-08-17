Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani: 5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines

Before heroes dominated thrillers, these powerful female-led films proved that women could carry suspense, action, and emotional depth on their shoulders. From cops and spies to mothers seeking justice, these stories remain unforgettable milestones in Hindi cinema.

Mardaani

Rani Mukerji shines as a fearless police officer who takes on a dangerous child-trafficking racket. The film was praised for its gritty realism and Mukerji’s intense performance, marking a bold shift for women in action roles.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most celebrated roles as a young Kashmiri woman who marries into a Pakistani family to spy for India. A mix of patriotism and personal sacrifice, the film was a huge success, showcasing Bhatt’s versatility.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan’s portrayal of a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata stunned audiences with its suspense and shocking climax. The film remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic thrillers, redefining how female characters are written.

Mom

Sridevi’s powerful performance as a stepmother fighting for justice after her daughter’s assault is both emotional and gripping. The film highlighted resilience, courage, and maternal strength, becoming a standout in her legendary career.

NH10

Anushka Sharma plays a woman whose weekend trip spirals into a nightmare of survival and revenge. Raw, realistic, and hard-hitting, it was also her debut production, cementing her reputation as a risk-taking storyteller.