Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan flags air pollution risk makes big statement: 'Bursting crackers is Anti-National'

Soni Razdan urges firecracker-free Diwali, says bursting even one cracker is anti-health and anti-national amid air pollution and Dia Mirza row.

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, has urged people to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali, citing the impact of air pollution on children's health. The actress shared a strong message on Instagram amid the ongoing debate over Dia Mirza's Diwali video.

What Soni Razdan said

Soni Razdan discussed the negative effects of air pollution on children in her essay. Parents are aware of how many school days children miss due to illnesses caused by poor air quality, she said. She added, "So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even ONE cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes anti-national."She ended her note by saying, "Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one." On social media, her post swiftly gained popularity. An emoji of folded hands was included with the text, directly urging readers to think things through before snapping.

Link to Dia Mirza's Diwali video row

Soni Razdan's post coincided with Dia Mirza, an actress and environmentalist, receiving backlash for her video urging people to stay away from firecrackers on Diwali. A similar call for a green Diwali was issued by Dia Mirza, a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment. She was attacked by some social media users who described it as an assault on festivals. Dia Mirza has received support from a number of Bollywood superstars. Soni Razdan's message, which emphasises that the problem is one of health rather than religion, is now viewed as support for that cause.

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Why air pollution concern is growing

After Diwali, North India's air quality, particularly in Delhi-NCR, deteriorates to extremely low levels every year. AQI frequently surpasses 400 following mass cracker bursting, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. According to medical professionals, this results in respiratory issues, eye discomfort, and an increase in hospital stays for young patients and the elderly. Schools are frequently compelled to close or switch to online learning. The decision to forgo one cracker can help safeguard public health, according to Soni Razdan, a well-known speaker on social and environmental concerns.