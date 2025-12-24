FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Banking Blockade

Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...

Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will release on..., netizens call it 'desperate move' to beat Dhurandhar

Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home

Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...

Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...

Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Banking Blockade

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Bank

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...

Soni Razdan praised Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani, for her elegant and confident style featured in The Cut. Rama’s poised fashion sense, minimal makeup and artistic personality have made her a rising style icon and public inspiration.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, recently shared her admiration for Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani, after seeing her latest photos in The Cut magazine. Rama, who is well-known for her sophisticated and self-assured style, attracted Soni's attention with her stylish appearance. Rama is 'so stunning' and has 'a face an artist would long to paint,' according to Soni Razdan. She also said that Rama's artistic ability and personality enhance her beauty. Online admirers swiftly joined in, praising Rama's grace and style.

Rama Duwaji’s fashion and style:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Syrian-American visual artist Rama Duwaji has gained recognition for her effortless style in addition to her artwork. She wore sophisticated, fitted clothing in the magazine editorial, such as blazer sets, trench coat dresses and midi dresses. Her shoulder-length hair and minimal makeup gave her a polished yet understated look that was both modern and timeless. Her poise and confidence were captured in the editorial, and admirers called her 'graceful' and a 'style inspiration.' The elegance and simplicity of Rama's attire even impressed celebrities like Soni Razdan.

Also read: Isha Ambani turns global spotlight on Indian textiles in patola-inspired power suit at Doha event, See viral pics

Rama’s new role in New York:

When Zohran Mamdani takes over in January, Rama Duwaji will be the youngest first lady of NYC. The pair will reside at Gracie Mansion, which is the mayor's house. In no time, Rama has drawn the attention of the public because of her skills, fashion, and the likeable character she possesses. She has recently gained more popularity through her pictures and interviews, and her classy, confident look has won her followers not only as a public person but also as a trendsetter in fashion, culture and an inspiration too.

Rama Duwaji made her way into a magazine and got the approval of Soni Razdan, which means that she can combine elegance, simplicity and confidence to create an impression that lasts. She is a striking personality and has a lot of potential that is already being noticed in New York and on the internet.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts
Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of UBT Sena-MNS...
Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...
Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji
Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will release on..., netizens call it 'desperate move' to beat Dhurandhar
Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga's blockbuster to release on..
Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home
Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at
Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH
Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Karachi's Lyari town...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement