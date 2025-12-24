Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...

Soni Razdan praised Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani, for her elegant and confident style featured in The Cut. Rama’s poised fashion sense, minimal makeup and artistic personality have made her a rising style icon and public inspiration.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, recently shared her admiration for Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani, after seeing her latest photos in The Cut magazine. Rama, who is well-known for her sophisticated and self-assured style, attracted Soni's attention with her stylish appearance. Rama is 'so stunning' and has 'a face an artist would long to paint,' according to Soni Razdan. She also said that Rama's artistic ability and personality enhance her beauty. Online admirers swiftly joined in, praising Rama's grace and style.

Rama Duwaji’s fashion and style:

Syrian-American visual artist Rama Duwaji has gained recognition for her effortless style in addition to her artwork. She wore sophisticated, fitted clothing in the magazine editorial, such as blazer sets, trench coat dresses and midi dresses. Her shoulder-length hair and minimal makeup gave her a polished yet understated look that was both modern and timeless. Her poise and confidence were captured in the editorial, and admirers called her 'graceful' and a 'style inspiration.' The elegance and simplicity of Rama's attire even impressed celebrities like Soni Razdan.

Also read: Isha Ambani turns global spotlight on Indian textiles in patola-inspired power suit at Doha event, See viral pics

Rama’s new role in New York:

When Zohran Mamdani takes over in January, Rama Duwaji will be the youngest first lady of NYC. The pair will reside at Gracie Mansion, which is the mayor's house. In no time, Rama has drawn the attention of the public because of her skills, fashion, and the likeable character she possesses. She has recently gained more popularity through her pictures and interviews, and her classy, confident look has won her followers not only as a public person but also as a trendsetter in fashion, culture and an inspiration too.

Rama Duwaji made her way into a magazine and got the approval of Soni Razdan, which means that she can combine elegance, simplicity and confidence to create an impression that lasts. She is a striking personality and has a lot of potential that is already being noticed in New York and on the internet.