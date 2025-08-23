Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

From Salman Khan’s paintings to Alia Bhatt's love for cooking and journaling, discover 6 Bollywood celebs who pursue unique hobbies and interests beyond cinema, showing a different side of their personalities.

Bollywood stars often appear larger than life on screen, but off-screen, they too have passions and hobbies that bring them joy beyond the lights. From painting and sports to writing and music, many actors have interests that may surprise their fans. Here are six Bollywood celebs who pursue hobbies outside cinema.

Salman Khan - Painting

Salman Khan is not just known for his blockbuster films but also for his talent with the brush. He has often shared his artwork, and some of his paintings have even been auctioned for charity.

Alia Bhatt - Cooking and Journaling

One of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, Alia Bhatt loves to express herself through cooking and journaling. These creative outlets allow her to unwind and reflect amid a busy schedule.

Akshay Kumar - Martial Arts

Akshay Kumar is deeply passionate about martial arts. He has trained in various forms since his teenage years and continues to practice and promote fitness and self-defence among youngsters.

Deepika Padukone - Badminton

Before becoming an actress, Deepika was a professional badminton player, following in the footsteps of her father, Prakash Padukone. Even today, she plays the sport regularly to stay fit and connected to her roots.

Randeep Hooda - Photography

Randeep Hooda is beyond just a versatile actor. He is also a passionate wildlife photographer. His love for nature drives him into forests to capture animals and spread awareness about conservation.

Amitabh Bachchan - Blogging

Amitabh Bachchan has been blogging daily for over a decade. Through his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shares personal reflections, stories, and thoughts with his fans, showing his dedication to writing as a form of connection and expression.

