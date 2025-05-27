For the wedding function, Alia wore a multi-coloured lehenga and added a boho touch with a bandana and sunglasses to complete her look.

Alia Bhatt, who recently made a dazzling debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, once again left fans swooning over her sartorial choices. This time, the actress opted for a boho look for her BFF Taya Saha Gupta’s wedding celebrations in Spain. After her Cannes appearance, she jetted off to Spain to grace the wedding with her girl gang which also included Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Several pictures and videos from the celebration are doing rounds on the internet.

For the wedding function, Alia wore a multi-coloured lehenga and added a boho touch with a bandana and sunglasses to complete her look. The video shared on Reddit shows Alia beaming with joy as flowers are showered over them during the wedding ceremony. Her smile became a sight to behold as she became part of the celebration. For the unversed, Alia’s friend Tanya tied the knot with David Angelov in an intimate wedding ceremony in Spain.

As the video went viral, fans couldn’t resist but gush over Alia’s glamorous look and adorable smile joined by her childhood girlfriends. A user commented, "She is so lucky to have kept a strong bond with her girlfriends who are there from her school times, effort really matters." Another fan praised her stunning bridesmaid look, commenting, "She looks so happy and cute here. This red lehenga suits her beautifully." A third user also chimed in, saying, "So lucky to have such a big group of girlfriends, that too from childhood."

Meanwhile, Alia’s stunning show-stopping looks at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival have been making headlines. She stole the spotlight in an ivory-hued Schiaparelli haute couture gown by Daniel Roseberry from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Following the Cannes debut, she stunned at the L'Oreal Paris event "Lights on Women's Worth" in Giorgio Armani’s crystal-embellished navy blue off-shoulder dress. Next, she channelled Audrey Hepburn in a retro-inspired yellow Gucci co-ord set. And in the Cannes finale, she wore Gucci's saree in a lehenga-style drape adorned with Swarovski crystals.



On the film front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has spy action drama, Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh.