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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

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In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

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Alia Bhatt reacts after Tumbbad 2 announcement: 'Incredibly special to be a part of this world'

Sohum Shah announced that Alia Bhatt has joined Tumbbad 2. Alia called it 'incredibly special' to be part of the film's world. The sequel releases in December 2027.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Alia Bhatt reacts after Tumbbad 2 announcement: 'Incredibly special to be a part of this world'
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Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, opened in theatres on July 3, 2026. The movie got mediocre reviews and didn't have much of an impact at the box office despite extensive promotion. Amid the criticism, a fake Instagram Story allegedly posted by Alia went viral online. The screenshot claimed Alia was responding to trolls calling Alpha a flop. However, reports have now confirmed that Alia Bhatt never posted the story.

What the viral screenshot claimed

The viral image, shared by several social media users, showed a message that read: 'Meri film ko flop bolne walo, tum log kya ho. Main toh bina kuch kare bhi awards buy kar loongi, lekin tum logon ka kya? Tumbbad 2 bhi mujhe mili, tum logon ko kya mila? Ek ladki ki success nahi dekh sakta koi; mere upar Karan Johar ka haath hai. Mera baap bhi mera kuch nahi bigaad sakta.'

Alia Bhatt never posted the story

The Free Press Journal and other sources claim that the Instagram Story is fraudulent. This is not what Alia posted. These altered screenshots have previously been seen with actors such as Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut.Around the same time as Alia's major movie announcement, the phoney post appeared.

Also read: Jannat Zubair slams Shilpa Shinde after she says Shivangi Joshi had multiple affairs with co-stars on Lock Upp

Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah announced on Tuesday that Alia Bhatt has joined Tumbbad 2, sharing photos with her and writing 'Welcome to Tumbbad2.' Alia told Bombay Times she’s excited to be part of the film’s world and to work with Sohum and Nawaz. Tumbbad 2 releases in December 2027. She is also filming Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and has Brahmastra 2 lined up.

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