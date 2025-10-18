Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to move to their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow this Diwali? Here's what we know

Reports of their move to their sprawling new luxury pad come after a viral social media post shared what seemed to be a personalised announcement. Although unconfirmed, the note from the couple expresses their gratitude for the warmth and love while making an earnest plea for privacy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been frequently spotted at the site of their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow in the upscale Pali Hill, Mumbai. The couple has been waiting for construction and preparation for their upcoming move, and reportedly, they are planning for housewarming this Diwali. If reports are to be believed, the couple will move into their new home with their daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, on October 18, marking a new chapter in their lives.



Alia, Ranbir to move to their Rs 250 crore lavish bungalow this Diwali?

Reports of their move to their sprawling new luxury pad come after a viral social media post shared what seemed to be a personalised announcement. Although unconfirmed, the note from the couple expresses their gratitude for the warmth and love while making an earnest plea, requesting privacy as they settle into their new residence. Their note read, “Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you’ve shown us, and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home, and wonderful neighbours. Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali!”

The development comes after Alia recently expressed her frustration and disappointment after a video of her and Ranbir Kapoor's newly constructed home went viral on social media. The video showcased the six-story bungalow's elegant decor, modern design, and lush green hanging gardens. The actress emphasised that the video was recorded and circulated without their knowledge or consent, calling it a "clear invasion of privacy" and a serious security issue. She urged the media and the public to take down the images and videos and refrain from sharing them further.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new abode

Alia and Ranbir's new abode is estimated to be around Rs 250 crore, making it one of the most expensive celebrity homes in India. The six-story bungalow with modern interiors, multiple entertainment areas, and a spacious terrace garden. Reportedly registered in the name of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, the bungalow is a blend of heritage and modern luxury, honouring the Kapoor family's rich legacy. The bungalow holds deep historical and emotional significance for the Kapoor family, being named Krishna Raj Bungalow.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir, who were last seen together in Brahmastra, will next reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film 'Love and War', also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for release in March 2026.