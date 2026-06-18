Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai’

Alia Bhatt said her daughter Raha Kapoor is "very filmy," loves dancing, enjoys music, and quickly learns dance steps. She added that Raha is also interested in sports and other activities.

Alia Bhatt recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her daughter Raha Kapoor’s growing interests, revealing that the little one already showed signs of being a natural performer.

Alia reflected on her childhood dream

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, where she spoke about her experience in the film industry and her life as a mother. During the session, Alia remembered that she had always dreamt of being an actor. She told, as a child, she would spend hours of her time acting out scenes in front of the mirror and visualising herself on screen long before she entered the film industry.

Raha showed interest in dance and sports

Later, the topic of whether Raha Kapoor, Alia's daughter, was exhibiting a similar artistic streak came up. Raha seems to be 'meant for the stage,' Alia replied, grinning. She clarified that her daughter had a wide range of interests and had demonstrated a strong interest in both sports and artistic endeavours.

Raha was especially interested in athletics and other extracurricular activities, according to Alia. In addition, she said that her kid was 'very filmy,' loved to dance, and picked up dance moves rapidly. Raha was eager to perform and learn new things, according to Alia.

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Alia described Raha as a leader

Alia went on to say that Raha was still developing, observing, and pursuing a variety of hobbies. She mentioned that as the child continued to explore her interests, she had been experimenting with sports, dancing and art. Raha is a considerate youngster with leadership abilities, according to Alia. She highlighted her daughter's inquisitive and self-reliant nature by saying that she was a leader and a thinker in her own right.