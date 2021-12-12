Alia Bhatt is MIFFED with 'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, here's why

Director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR' has been in the limelight for quite some time and a highlight of the film is the character of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a Telugu language role. With the movie team aggressively promoting the film, the anticipation has doubled. After unveiling the visual spectacle's trailer, director S.S. Rajamouli, along with his team are now participating in a whirlwind of promotions.

According to IANS, as the 'RRR' team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt who was also present shared her experience working with Rajamouli, co-stars Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. But first, check out Alia's pretty look from the media interaction:

During her interaction with the Telugu media, Alia impressed everyone as she spoke in Telugu. "Ela Vunnaru? 'RRR' trailer pagilipoindi," started off Alia, which conveys her greetings, and her views on the trailer.

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said that Alia has learned Telugu for a year and she is now very familiar with the language. Alia said, "During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu over Zoom calls. I couldn't meet Rajamouli sir personally, and hence we tried to use the digital spaces to interact in the language."

Talking about the bonhomie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia shared that it was a great time. "When we were on the sets of 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk in Telugu only. I saw them pulling each other's leg and of course, they ignored my presence," Alia Bhatt said on a witty note.

Even Rajamouli shared that they wasted 20 days of shoot owing to his leads childish enthusiasm, "More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. This is how they behave on the sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched, like kids." The director further asserted, "We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids".

`RRR` is releasing in cinemas on January 7, 2022.