Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Priyanka Chopra in Dostana and other Bollywood’s most talked-about saree looks on-screen

Bollywood has given audiences unforgettable saree moments that became fashion phenomena. From Deepika Padukone’s blue drape in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, these five looks lit up the screen and set lasting trends.

Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone stunned audiences in her cobalt-blue saree during the 'Badtameez Dil' song. Designed with a sequined border and paired with a sultry blouse, her look became an instant trend and was widely recreated for parties across India.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt showcased multiple chiffon sarees in vibrant shades, from pastels to ombre tones, designed by Manish Malhotra. Her drapes reflected her character’s emotional journey and paid tribute to classic Bollywood romance, while setting fresh fashion goals.

Priyanka Chopra in Dostana

Priyanka Chopra turned into the ultimate 'Desi Girl' in a glamorous golden-yellow saree. Paired with bold accessories and a modern drape style, her look became one of the most iconic fashion moments in Bollywood and stayed etched in pop culture.

Kareena Kapoor in Ra.One

Kareena Kapoor sizzled in the electrifying 'Chammak Challo' song wearing a striking red saree. The outfit perfectly blended traditional glamour with a modern touch, and the look quickly went viral, making it one of her most remembered screen appearances.

Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri Dixit mesmerised viewers in the lilac-purple saree she wore in the iconic 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' song. Combined with traditional jewellery and her graceful expressions, the look became a symbol of 90s Bollywood elegance and is still celebrated as timeless.