Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Amar Kaushik neither denied nor accepted while reacting to Alia Bhatt's possible collaboration with Chamunda. He mentioned that "everything on the timeline and when it happens, everyone will know."

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
Reports swirling that Alia Bhatt will soon be part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda, raising fans' expectations. Amid this, MHCU's co-creator Amar Kaushik addressed the ongoing speculations about potential collaboration with the actress, clarifying that they don't write scripts based on the cast. 

Amar Kaushik on Alia Bhatt joining MHCU

Amar Kaushik neither denied nor accepted while reacting to Alia Bhatt's possible collaboration with Chamunda. He mentioned that "everything on the timeline and when it happens, everyone will know." "We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don't write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here," he told Filmfare. 

Further, Kaushik urged the audience and fans for their feedback as MHCU focuses on raising the bar. "The audience can expect the bar will go up (with the upcoming films). We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," he added.

Meanwhile, the MHCU began with Amar Kaushik’s Stree and has since expanded to include Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently released Thamma. The makers are planning to release upcoming projects like Bheditya 2 with Varun Dhawan, and Shakti Shalini with Aneet Padda; Chamunda will be another project in the horror-comedy universe. 

Alia Bhatt jets off with Raha, Ranbir 

After having a Diwali bash with family and friends, Alia Bhatt, along with husband Ranbir and daughter Raha, was recently seen at Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The couple were seen getting out of their car with adorable Raha, drawing attention from fans and paps. Ranbir Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with his signature smile and a casual wave before entering the terminal. 

On the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. 

