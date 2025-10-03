Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…

Alia Bhatt has been planning something very special for her daughter Raha’s 18th birthday and fans are already curious about what it could be!

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alia Bhatt has been preparing a special gift for her daughter, Raha, since the day she was born. In a recent appearance on the Amazon Prime Video talk show Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Alia revealed that she writes monthly emails to Raha. These emails contain compilations of photos, videos, and anecdotes, capturing small yet significant moments and milestones from Raha's life. From her first steps to birthday celebrations, every memory is carefully documented. Alia plans to present this thoughtful collection to Raha on her 18th birthday, offering a heartfelt glimpse into her childhood and the mother-daughter bond they share.

A Nod to 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

During the conversation, Kajol playfully hinted at a connection to the iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Shah Rukh Khan’s character writes letters to his daughter. Alia clarified that while the idea drew inspiration from someone she knew, she follows the practice monthly rather than daily. She expressed her hope that Raha would cherish the gesture when she turns 18, though she mused that her daughter might be curious to see it earlier, perhaps at 13 or 14, adding a lighthearted touch to the conversation.

Importance of preserving memories

Alia’s initiative highlights the importance of cherishing and preserving family memories. As Twinkle Khanna noted during the show, such efforts not only capture precious moments but also allow parents to relive them over the years. Alia Bhatt's heartfelt gesture reflects her deep love and dedication to documenting her daughter’s journey, ensuring that these memories remain a treasure for years to come.

