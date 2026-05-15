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Alia Bhatt grooves to maskara, gives shoutout to Vedang Raina and Sharvari: 'The ultimate rockstars'

Alia Bhatt shared a video singing along to Maskara from Main Vaapas Aaunga while getting ready for Cannes. She gave a shoutout to Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, while the song continues to receive love online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Alia Bhatt grooves to maskara, gives shoutout to Vedang Raina and Sharvari: 'The ultimate rockstars'
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Alia Bhatt has shared a special video on Instagram where she is seen enjoying and singing along to the new song Maskara from Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actress also gave a shoutout to the film’s team, including Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman.

Alia Bhatt shares love for Maskara song:

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In the video, Alia is kinda seen getting ready for her Cannes appearance while she hums the track 'Maskara' and yep, it’s sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar. Alongside the clip, she gave a shout-out to the people behind the film and she also said she’s really hyped for the music, like genuinely

Alia also shared a sweet little note on Instagram, where she calls Sharvari her 'alpha' and Vedang Raina her 'jigra', and she didn’t stop there; she added her love for director Imtiaz Ali as well as the music legend AR Rahman. The post spread fast on social media, and fans went on praising her friendly gesture and supportive vibe.

Vedang Raina and Sharvari react:

The appreciation definitely didn’t get missed, not even a little. Vedang Raina responded warmly to Alia’s post and yeah, it was a heartfelt message full of love. Sharvari also reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and she thanked Alia too, calling her the 'best' and saying, pretty clearly, how much she appreciated that support. All of this just added more buzz around the song, which is already getting noticed online, sort of by the minute.

Also read: Mouni Roy turns off comments after divorce announcement, fans troll Disha Patani

Maskara song gains popularity:

So the song Maskara has been getting positive feedback from listeners, overall. People say it has this soft emotional tone, and the chemistry between Sharvari and Vedang Raina just feels right, you know. On social media, many users have described it as a refreshing romantic track, with soulful music and visuals. kinda easy to sink into, and that too.

Also, the film’s music kind of reflects Imtiaz Ali’s signature style, you know, the way he tells stories of love, emotion, and longing. And AR Rahman’s music as well has been pretty widely appreciated, for bringing extra depth to the track, like it adds layers, not just sound.

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