Alia Bhatt channels her inner princess in mint-green gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026, video goes viral - Watch

Alia Bhatt impressed fans at Cannes 2026 with a vintage-inspired pastel ball gown that reflected classic Hollywood glamour. Her elegant styling and minimal accessories drew comparisons to Audrey Hepburn’s timeless fashion era.

Alia Bhatt once again made a striking fashion statement at Cannes 2026, capturing attention with her elegant and vintage-inspired appearance. Known for blending modern couture with timeless glamour, the actress brought a touch of classic Hollywood style to the French Riviera with her latest look.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look:

Before her Cannes 2026 showings, Alia Bhatt appeared outside Hotel Martinez wearing a beautiful pastel ball gown, which reminded people of the everlasting fashion from Audrey Hepburn. The actress combined classic Hollywood beauty with her elegant yet ethereal clothing choices.

The gown had thin straps which connected to its bodice that resembled a corset and extended into a full-length ball gown. The outfit displayed its uniqueness through landscape-themed prints, which used soft colours of ivory and moss green and slate blue. The gown's detailed design elements provided a high-end fashion appearance to its complete look.

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Minimal accessories and elegant styling:

The design of her gown remained the main focus of Alia's look because she selected only basic jewellery elements. She wore stud earrings and multiple rings, which allowed the fabric details to become the main attraction of her outfit.

Her hair was styled in a soft, messy bun with loose strands framing her face, which created a romantic and effortless finish to her appearance. The combination of vintage glamour with modern fashion elements created a stylish appearance. The combination of vintage glamour with modern fashion elements created a stylish appearance.