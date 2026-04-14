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Alia Bhatt celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor on a snowy vacation: 'Tu saath hain toh din raat hain'

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Alia Bhatt celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor on a snowy vacation: 'Tu saath hain toh din raat hain'

Alia Bhatt celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing Swiss vacation photos on Instagram, featuring sweet family moments with daughter Raha. Her emotional caption referencing Highway went viral, earning warm reactions from fans and family.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Alia Bhatt celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor on a snowy vacation: 'Tu saath hain toh din raat hain'
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Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring moments from their recent Swiss skiing vacation. The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, have often been in the spotlight for their relationship and their latest celebration once again caught fans’ attention.

Celebration filled with love and family moments:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia posted a bunch of pictures of the couple having a relaxing vacation in Switzerland. The pictures showed them skiing in the snowy mountains, relaxing together, and taking in the beautiful scenery of their vacation. Their daughter Raha was also in the carousel, which made the celebration feel more like a family event. One of the pictures showed Ranbir Kapoor playing around with an alpaca, which quickly became a fan favourite. The vacation was a simple and happy celebration, away from the busy filming schedules of both stars. Fans liked the honest moments that showed how close the couple was and how happy their family was.

‘Highway’ song connection:

She makes the post more special. Alia referenced the popular song Maahi Ve from her 2014 film Highway. She wrote, 'Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking… we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short...Tu saath hai toh din raat hai,' expressing her love and gratitude for Ranbir Kapoor. The line 'Tu saath hai toh...' resonated strongly with fans, as it reflected their journey together and the emotional bond they share. The connection to Highway added a nostalgic touch, reminding audiences of Alia’s earlier work.

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Reactions from family and fans:

Warm responses from family members and fans. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented 'Love' with a heart emoji, while Alia’s mother Soni Razdan described the post as 'absolutely magically lovely.' The anniversary post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the couple’s love story and their growing family.

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