Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on ‘where is Sharvari’ buzz after Alpha teaser release; post goes viral

Alia Bhatt playfully reacted to social media buzz about Sharvari’s absence from the Alpha teaser by sharing a fun Instagram post, where Sharvari also joined in, confirming her presence in the film.

After the release of the Alpha teaser and the ongoing social media chatter around Sharvari’s absence, Alia Bhatt has now joined in playfully. Her light-hearted response quickly caught attention online and added to the buzz surrounding the upcoming spy thriller.

Alia’s playful Instagram response

After fans' questioning about Sharvari's absence, Alia Bhatt responded playfully to the buzz. Alia shares Instagram pictures of them in matching white Alpha T-shirts and sunglasses. She captioned the post, 'Where is Sharvari?' Sharvari replied in the comments, 'Preeessseeeenttt miss!!! ', confirming her presence in the project. The post quickly went viral, with fans praising their chemistry and excitement for the film.

Alia reacts to ‘Where is Sharvari ? ’ buzz

The teaser quickly grabbed the fans' attention and they noticed that Sharvari was missing from the glimpse of the film, leading to widespread discussions online. Mostly, the teaser showcased the spy avatar of Alia Bhatt with Bobby Deol’s intense look; Sharvari and Anil Kapoor did not appear, sparking questions from viewers about their roles.

On June 10, the teaser, released, introduced audiences to the latest instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. However, Sharvari’s absence became a talking point, with many users asking “Where is Sharvari?” across social media platforms.

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About the Alpha movie

Alpha is a new addition to the Yash Raj Films spy universe, featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, directed by Shiv Rawail. Produced by Aditya Chopra, it is set for theatrical release on July 3, continuing the action-packed tradition of its predecessors like Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan.