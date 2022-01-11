Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's whopping fee for cameos in 'RRR' will SHOCK you!

S. S. Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR' has been postponed but the pan-India film is still grabbing headlines. The latest news is regarding the huge amount of fee taken by the Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn for appearing in the film headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

It is no surprise now that Alia and Ajay are playing cameos in the period-action drama. As per the latest report, Alia Bhatt has been paid Rs 9 crores as the leading heroine in the film. Ajay Devgn has been paid a huge fee of Rs 35 crores for his seven-days' work as his character has been described as the soul of the film by Rajamouli,

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "At least Alia Bhatt has been paid what she normally charges other producers in Mumbai. Although she has less than twenty minutes of playing-time she is the official leading lady of RRR and has been paid close to Rs. 9 crores for her brief role.” The same source went on to hint that this whopping amount is to attract the North Indian audience to the theatres, as he also shared, "Devgn and Alia are the audience-baiters in North India. Over there only Rajamouli sells as the director of Baahubali. But is that enough?”

While earlier talking to Indian Express, S. S. Rajamouli had talked about the importance of their roles as he had said, "A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie (Ram Charan and Jr. NTR), and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt."

'RRR' has a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively.