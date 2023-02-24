Ali Zafar calls Javed Akhtar's remarks on 26/11 Mumbai attack insensitive: 'No Pakistani would...'

Ali Fazal-Javed Akhtar

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar reacted to Javed Akhtar's statement on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at Faiz Festival in Lahore. A few days back, Ali penned an appreciation post for the veteran lyricist and writer and even crooned his iconic love Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942: A Love Story.

Sharing a video on his Instagram, Ali wrote, "The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli," Ali had written while the video on Instagram."

Soon after Ali shared the video, he got heavily criticised by many netizens, and that attracted the artist's attention as well. Zafar decided to address the trolling. Thus he took his feelings to Instagram and posted a story that says, "Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing-verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media."

The post continues, "I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people," Ali said.

In his earlier tweet, Ali was in all awe of Javed, and he wrote, "It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected."

For the unversed, a video of the poet-lyricist has gone viral on social media where he is purportedly heard speaking about "bitterness" in the hearts of Indians over the 26/11 attacks. Responding to someone in the audience, he is purportedly heard as saying in the video, "When you visit your homeland, do you tell your fellow citizens, ‘we (Pakistanis) are good people, we don’t just bomb people but also greet with garlands?'"