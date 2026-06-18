Ali Fazal to attend Aamir Khan's wedding with Gauri Spratt? Actor wishes 'all the best' to his Batwara 1947 producer

Ali Fazal has reacted to reports about Aamir Khan’s upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt. While he did not confirm whether he would attend the ceremony, the actor wished Aamir happiness and success in this new phase of life.

Ali Fazal has reacted to reports about Aamir Khan’s upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt. While he did not confirm whether he would attend the ceremony, the actor wished Aamir happiness and success in this new phase of life.

Ali Fazal reacts to Aamir Khan’s wedding buzz

In a recent interview, Ali Fazal was asked if he would attend the rumoured July 5 wedding of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt. In response to the query, Ali stated that he was still unsure about his plans. The actor clarified that he might be preoccupied with Mirzapur promotional obligations that same week. He claims that it might be challenging for him to attend the event because the promotional activities are anticipated to take place outside of Mumbai.

Ali had positive things to say about Aamir Khan despite the uncertainties. He referred to the celebrity as someone he has always admired and respected. Additionally, Ali expressed his happiness at Aamir starting a new chapter in his personal life.

Also read: Rajkumar Hirani shares big update about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan's 3 Idiots sequel

Ali opens up about Raakh

Right now, Ali Fazal is getting recognition for his most recent production, Raakh. Speaking about the project, the actor disclosed that, following Mirzapur, he was first reluctant to take on another long-format series. He clarified that these initiatives demand a significant time and effort commitment.

But Raakh's tale persuaded him to participate in the endeavour. Instead of using language to explain everything, Ali stated he thought the show was presented responsibly and gave him a persona that was open to interpretation. The actor went on to say that his part in the drama was more engaging for him as a performer since it was distinct from the mayhem around the criminals.