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Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to romance on screen for first time, star in romantic comedy, admit 'we're excited'

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to star opposite each other as on-screen leads for the first time in an upcoming Delhi-set situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to romance on screen for first time, star in romantic comedy, admit 'we're excited'
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Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to star opposite each other for the first time in an upcoming, untitled situational comedy. While the duo previously shared the screen in the Fukrey franchise, they played adversarial roles rather than being romantically paired. Directed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa, the Delhi-set film is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of 2026, aiming for a theatrical release in April 2027.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha New Delhi movie

The film, backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, is set against the tumultuous backdrop of Delhi. Along with the starring couple, the film will star renowned actor Kumud Mishra. Director Shashie Vermaa, known for his roles in Bala and Kathal, described the script as a celebration of relationships and societal perspectives, stating that the city of Delhi will nearly act as its own character in the story.

Untitled design 2026 07 06T144741 182

Fukrey stars on first on-screen pairing

Ali Fazal expressed his pleasure, saying that the script's honest characters and believable scenarios drew him in. He stated that he has always admired Vermaa's work and is looking forward to creating a whole new on-screen dynamic with Richa.

Also read: Alliance: Niti Taylor makes shocking revelation, says her 'violent, psychotic' ex-boyfriend burnt her with a cigarette

Richa Chadha highlighted the genuineness, simplicity, and social critique imbedded in her writing. She commented that the script's setting was very similar to her own school days in Jamuna Paar, Delhi. She said that, while they have previously shared a set, this project is their first opportunity to work together as a main pair, allowing them to explore an entirely new cinematic world together.

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