Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Alesia Raut's first Instagram post after Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's death: Will always love you

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi was known for shows such as Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Alesia Raut's first Instagram post after Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's death: Will always love you
Image: Instagram

Mumbai: In her first post on Instagram since her husband Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's sudden death, model Alesia Raut remembered the late TV star as someone who showed her the true meaning of love. Surryavanshi, known for shows such as Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym. He was 46.

Raut, who got married to Surryavanshi in 2017, shared her first picture with the actor Surryavanshi on Instagram on Sunday. In the caption, she wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. 24th Feb 2017, our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention."

Raut said she will miss the caring nature of Surryavanshi, who was a loving son, father, brother, husband and friend. "I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love," she concluded her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alesia Raut (@allylovesgym)

Before tying the knot with Surryavanshi, Raut was married to Russian economist Alexander Yanovskiy with whom she shares son Mark. Surryavanshi is also survived by his daughter from a previous marriage.

READ | She fought for him with her family but he copped her into 35 pieces

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.