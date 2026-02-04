Alaya F on playing grey shade characters in Freddy, U-Turn: 'I don't want to get stuck'

Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Alaya F is known for taking bold and challenging roles, from Jawaani Jaaneman to thrillers like U-Turn and Freddy. She enjoys experimenting with different characters and focuses on acting for the love of her craft. Fans can look forward to her upcoming films.
Alaya F has never played it safe with her screen choices. From her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman to her celebrated thrillers U-Turn and Freddy, she has consistently taken on roles that challenge her as an actress. Exploring dark shades in U-Turn and Freddy has been a conscious choice, and she has impressed audiences with her performances.
Alaya opened up about her approach to choosing roles, saying it’s the experimentation with different films and characters that excites her. 'After Jawaani Jaaneman, I received multiple film offers ranging across genres. As an actor, it’s more fun to be a part of films of varying genres and play unique characters; many people don’t get this chance. So, I jumped onto it, but I am very excited about what’s coming up for me,' she said.
She added, 'Genuinely, I’ve reached a point where I’m like I love acting, and I’m here to act, so I just want to act. I don’t want to get stuck in all the drama of what I should do and what I shouldn’t do. I just want to do what my heart wants to do.' On the work front, Alaya has been busy shooting multiple projects since 2025, promising audiences an exciting lineup of performances.
Alaya F’s journey in films reflects her talent and courage to take on challenging roles. Her choices in U-Turn and Freddy show her willingness to explore darker, complex characters, proving she isn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone. What sets her apart is her dedication and focus on the craft, rather than external pressures. With multiple projects in the works, audiences can look forward to her bringing depth, versatility, and passion to every role. Alaya’s story is a reminder that bold choices, hard work, and following one’s heart are key to growth and success in cinema.