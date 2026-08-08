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Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray announce second pregnancy, Ananya and Ahaan react: 'One more to love' | Watch

Alanna Panday announced her second pregnancy with Ivor McCray on Instagram. Ananya Panday reacted to the news, while Ahaan Panday has not responded yet.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST

Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray announce second pregnancy, Ananya and Ahaan react: 'One more to love' | Watch
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YouTube star Alanna Panday has announced she is pregnant with her second child. She shared the news with her husband, Ivor McCray, in a family video on Instagram featuring their son River. The caption read, One more to love.

Ananya Panday reacts on Instagram story

On social media, cousin Ananya Panday responded to the pregnancy announcement. Using the heart and evil eye emojis, she reposted Alanna's video on her Instagram story. Although Ananya did not include a text message, her reshare demonstrated her support for her cousin. Fans soon took notice of the post and sent comments about the family bond.

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Family reacts to the news

Alanna shared a video of herself, Ivor, and her 1-year-old son River on Instagram along with the announcement. In addition to adding prayers and heart emojis, her mother, fitness instructor Deanne Panday, commented on the picture, stating that she is becoming a grandmother for the second time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, congratulated the couple and wrote that she was thrilled for them. Fans showered the comments with well wishes and blessings for the expanding family. Alanna's brother and Saiyaara star, actor Ahaan Panday, has not yet responded to the news in public.

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Also read: Ravi Kishan breaks silence on his viral ‘money follows my brother’ line: 'Used it to target...'

Alanna’s marriage and first child

On March 16, 2023, Alanna Panday wed American filmmaker Ivor McCray. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the Bollywood stars that attended the Mumbai wedding. In July 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a son called River. Alanna and Ivor will be having their second child as a result of the recent announcement. Her due date has not yet been disclosed.

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