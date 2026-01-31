FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his sensational FA9LA moves in Dhurandhar - Watch

An old video of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya has gone viral after his recent FA9LA moves caught attention. Fans praised his confident performance and called him an underrated dancer, highlighting his versatility beyond acting.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 03:39 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his sensational FA9LA moves in Dhurandhar - Watch
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is grabbing attention again as a video of him dancing to the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya has resurfaced online. The clip shows him performing at an old award function together with actress Twinkle Khanna. Many viewers praised his dance moves, calling him an 'underrated dancer.' The video shows an exciting and lively side of Akshaye that his fans had not observed before.

Akshaye is dressed in a black blazer and cap, dancing smoothly to the rhythm of the song in the video. Fans noticed how confident and natural he looked on stage. Many people commented on social media saying they were surprised by his dancing skills and felt he deserved more recognition for it. The performance showed audiences that Akshaye possessed both acting talent and performance skills.

After the FA9LA song moves: Chaiyya Chaiyya

Fans observed that the video started to attract viewers after Akshaye performed his dance moves in the song FA9LA. His old Chaiyya Chaiyya performance demonstrated that he had always possessed exceptional dancing skills, according to many viewers. The song Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the movie Dil Se, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora and was filmed on top of a moving train. The song, which A. R. Rahman composed and Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi performed, remains one of Bollywood's most popular dance tracks.

Also read: Vijay feels sorry for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row; looks up to Shah Rukh Khan, MGR, Jayalalithaa for his political career

Akshaye’s recent work:

Akshaye has received media attention because he has been working on his acting projects. His films Chhaava and Dhurandhar achieved success in 2025, which marked his best year as an actor. His dance sequence in Dhurandhar became viral because it displayed his talent as an actor and performer. Fans enjoyed seeing this old video, saying it reminded them of how talented Akshaye has always been. The clip showed his dancing talent to a new audience while proving that he possesses skills beyond his acting work.

