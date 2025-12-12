Shocking! Skydiver’s parachute stuck in plane in middle of stunt, this is how he escaped, WATCH
Who is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha? India's 3-year-old chess prodigy faces complaint shortly after his FIDE rating milestone
Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar track Fa9la by Flipperachi goes global, leads spotify’s viral 50 chart
DNA TV Show: What is C5? Donald Trump's plan to replace the G7
'I met him for lead role...': Was Dhurandhar actor Saumya Tandon considered for Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar before Nargis Fakhri?
'Could not get...': Ricky Ponting reveals why Punjab Kings let go of major overseas names ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Salman Khan shares he hasn’t eaten out in 25 years: 'Sometimes I feel a little...'
Who is Aman Jain? Meta India's new public policy head, who once worked for Google India as...
Who was Gaurav Tiwari? India's first paranormal investigator who will be played by Karan Tacker in…, to release on…
WATCH: Moment when Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘gate crashes’ Presidents Putin, Erdogan private meeting, netizens say, ‘Pak policy just got...’
ENTERTAINMENT
Sharing a screenshot of this impressive achievement, Flipparachi wrote, "The world's No. 1 viral track."
Akshaye Khanna's dance moves in the song "Fa9la" from Dhurandhar's film "Fa9la" are generating widespread buzz. This rap song from Bahrain is sung by Gulf-based artist Flipparachi.
Now, this track from FA9LA has helped Flipparachi achieve another milestone. On Friday, December 12, the rapper uploaded a post on Instagram announcing that his stunning song is trending at No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global list.
This special category represents a dynamic, daily playlist featuring the top 50 songs that are rapidly gaining popularity globally. The ranking is measured based on shares, playlist additions, surges in streams, and mentions on social media.
Sharing a screenshot of this impressive achievement, Flipparachi wrote, "The world's No. 1 viral track."
FA9LA is also the most-streamed song in India. It has secured the first spot on Spotify's Top 50.
A few days ago, Flipparachi shared a video on his Instagram Stories expressing his gratitude to his fans. The rapper said, "A big thank you to India for making FA9LA the No. 1 viral track on Spotify. If you haven't heard the official song yet, I'm providing the YouTube link below. - Your very own Flipparachi. Love you, India."
In the FA9LA song sequence from the film Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Daquait, showed off his amazing dance moves during a small performance. His style and confidence, dressed in a stylish suit and dark glasses, managed to capture everyone's attention.
The song's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly, revealed this about Akshay's dance in an interview with Mid-Day.
He said, "Initially, Akshaye Khanna was supposed to walk through the dancers onto the stage and sit on a throne. But seeing the atmosphere of the scene and the dancers' performance, Akshaye Khanna, who is a brilliant actor, said he would dance a little as soon as he came on stage. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the stage, took over the scene, and began dancing effortlessly."
The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released on December 5.
Also read: Akshay Kumar reacts to viral meme crediting him for Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ performance: ‘Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya’