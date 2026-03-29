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Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens call Dhurandhar actor 'Rahman Dacute' - Watch

A throwback video of baby Akshaye Khanna with his father, Vinod Khanna, went viral on his birthday, charming fans and inspiring the playful nickname 'Rahman Dacute,' while showing his affectionate bond with his father.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens call Dhurandhar actor 'Rahman Dacute' - Watch
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    Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna recently became the talk of the town after a cute throwback video surfaced online. The video, shared around his birthday, shows baby Akshaye sitting with his father, the legendary Vinod Khanna. Fans could not get enough of the adorable father-son moments, and the clip quickly went viral, spreading smiles across social media platforms.

    From ‘Rahman Dakait’ to ‘Rahman Dacute’:

    H3N2 virus 2026 03 29T164151 641

    Watch video - https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyGoodVibes/comments/1s5cpmh/happy_birthday_akshaye_khanna/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

    When Akshaye had played a tough and intense character named Rahman Dakait in the film Dhurandhar and after seeing him as a sweet baby in the video, fans call him 'Rahman Dacute.' The nickname is a playful twist connecting his fierce on-screen persona with his charming childhood self. This contrast had fans sharing the video widely, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the actor’s birthday.

    Family bond and nostalgia:

    The video shows the deep emotional connection which Akshaye shared with his deceased father, Vinod Khanna. The clip featured Vinod, who created nostalgic feelings among his fans who had watched him during his successful career. The video expressed the simple yet heart-touching scenes which reminded viewers of the particular special moments.

    Also read: In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

    Fan reactions and birthday wishes:

    Social media users showed their affection through excited reactions to the video, which they described as 'adorable' and 'heartwarming.' The fans sent birthday messages to Akshaye through the video while they praised his life story from childhood to stardom and his charming family memories. The viral clip generated happy reactions from viewers who showed their strong affection for watching their favourite stars in personal moments.

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