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Akshaye Khanna makes rare appearance after Dhurandhar's success on same day as Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer release | Watch

In Mumbai, Akshaye Khanna made a rare appearance outside a restaurant on the same day the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer was released, a film he opted out of due to creative differences.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna makes rare appearance after Dhurandhar's success on same day as Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer release | Watch
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Akshaye Khanna made a rare appearance in Mumbai on Wednesday, posing for paparazzi outside a restaurant, on the same day the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion was released, a film he was earlier supposed to be a part of.

Akshaye Khanna spotted in Mumbai

Actor Akshaye Khanna, typically private and rarely attending events, was seen in Mumbai leaving a restaurant with filmmaker Rajat Rawail. His appearance surprised fans, especially as it coincided with the release of the trailer for Drishyam: The Conclusion, sparking speculation about his involvement in the franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Drishyam 3 coincidence

In Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna portrayed a police officer, and his performance was praised. It was anticipated that he would also appear in the third movie. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has previously stated that Akshaye chose not to participate in Drishyam: The Conclusion because of artistic disagreements.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the film's cast, portraying a new character and not replacing Akshaye Khanna. His appearance in the trailer has attracted attention, though many social media users expressed nostalgia for Khanna's role from the previous instalment.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Arijit Singh to watch Salman Khan's show for first time ever because of THIS Contestant

Akshaye Khanna's upcoming film

Akshaye will next appear in the film Mahakali, directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and created by Prasanth Varma. His portrayal of Shukracharya has been positively received, according to the recent teaser. The cast also includes Sriya Reddy, Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Khushboo Sundar and Rakesh Bedi. Mahakali is set to release in theatres on January 8, 2026.

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