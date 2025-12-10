FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father’s dance in Pakistan’s Lahore with…

A resurfaced 1989 video of Vinod Khanna dancing in Lahore has gone viral, with fans saying Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry dance resembles his father’s iconic moves.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father's dance in Pakistan's Lahore with…




An old video of legendary actor Vinod Khanna resurfaced. The clip, taken during a 1989 charity concert in Lahore, has gone viral because viewers see striking similarities between Vinod Khanna’s dance moves and Akshaye Khanna’s entry dance in the recent film Dhurandhar.

As Akshaye’s introduction scene continues to trend online, fans are playfully suggesting that he may have inherited not just his father’s charisma, but even his style of dancing.

The 1989 Lahore charity concert goes viral again

In the video, Vinod Khanna is seen dancing with Rekha, while Pakistani figures like Imran Khan and cricketer Javed Miandad share the stage. The moment, originally meant to raise funds through a cross-border cultural initiative.

Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry becomes an internet sensation

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna portrays Rehman Dakait, a powerful Pakistani crime lord with political influence. His entry scene is accompanied by FA9LA, a track by Gulf-based hip-hop artist Flipperachi.

What makes the scene even more interesting is that Akshaye’s co-star, Danish Pandor, recently revealed that the dance wasn’t scripted. According to him, Akshaye improvised most of the moves during the shoot, giving the character a raw edge that clearly resonated with viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But this improvisation has now sparked a comparison with his father. As one user joked on X, 'I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar (sic).'

This playful observation quickly spread, with fans sharing side-by-side clips from the Lahore concert and the Dhurandhar scene.

Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has gathered attention not only for its story but also for its star-studded cast. Ranveer Singh leads the film, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and debutant Sara Arjun.

The plot revolves around an Indian spy navigating terror networks in Lyari, Pakistan. Akshaye’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait has particularly earned praise, with many calling it one of his strongest performances in recent years.

