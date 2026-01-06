Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol to reunite for Humraaz 2, producer drops major update: 'only if i get...'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may reunite for Humraaz 2 if producer Ratan Jain finds the right script. While not officially confirmed, fans are excited due to the actors’ recent success.

Bollywood actors Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol might come together once again for a sequel to their popular 2002 thriller film Humraaz. The announcement has sparked the interest of the audience who associate the movie with its thriller plot and excellent acting. The talk of Humraaz 2 has arisen when the producer expressed his views on the resurrection of the series.

Producer shares update on the sequel:

Ratan Jain, the producer of the original Humraaz, however, recently mentioned the possibility of a sequel. He insisted that if the perfect script came his way, he would gladly reunite with Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol. In his opinion, the plot has to be powerful, new, and right for the actors at their current career levels. They should not even think of making a sequel if it is not a great story.

Ratan Jain did not forget to appreciate the professionalism of both actors. The producer praised Bobby Deol as his 'delightful' working partner. When he referred to Akshaye Khanna, he described him as being highly selective and only accepting roles that really stimulate him. Money, he affirmed, is not the driving force behind Akshaye's choice; the narrative has to be more compelling to him.

Recent success of the actors:

Both actors are currently enjoying successful phases in their careers. Bobby Deol gained huge acclaim for his strong role in the movie Animal, which brought him back to the audience's mind. On the flip side, Akshaye Khanna won over the audience with his acting in Dhurandhar, thus getting applauded for his talent and charisma on-screen. The recent triumphant run of both has sparked the desire to watch them together again.

No official confirmation yet:

Up till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the movie 'Humraaz 2'. The script is still in the initial stages, not finalised, and the cast has yet to be chosen. The sequel will only take the risk if all the odds are in its favour. But then again, the audience is optimistic, thinking that the legendary lovers will come back together to tell an exciting story in a new chapter.